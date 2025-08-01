(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of his 13-year-old sister in Canton.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Man facing charges in fatal shooting of 13-year-old sister in Canton

Jay-Veon McKinney is charged with the following: Involuntary Manslaughter, Felony Firearm and Careless Discharge Causing Death. Family members say 13-year-old Aymira Thomas was killed in the incident.

Family photo

They have established a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, McKinney was playing with two pistols and “grossly negligent” in handling the firearm in front of his two younger sisters when one of the guns discharged.

According to officials, police were called to an apartment in the 8300 block of Honey Lane in Canton on July 29 and found the 13-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“The alleged actions of this defendant were dangerous and criminal. Overwhelmingly, most people do not want their loved ones to lose their lives. Their actions can make that a reality. We will keep pushing this message because this child’s death was completely preventable,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Video of arraignment of 23-year-old who is facing charges in the fatal shooting death of his 13-year-old sister

Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of 13-year-old sister in Canton

McKinney’s arraignment happened on Friday, and a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Judge James Plakas of 35th District Court said he would amend the bond to an unsecured personal bond for $500,000 once the defendant is put on a home confinement tether with conditions.

At one point during the hearing, the defendant's family asked if he could attend his sister's funeral. Due to the logistics, the court said it could not accommodate the request.

McKinney's probable cause conference has been scheduled for August 14, and a preliminary examination date has been set for August 22.

