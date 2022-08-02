Man facing murder charges after mass shooting at Detroit birthday party left 2 dead

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a man is now facing murder charges after a mass shooting at a Detroit birthday party left two dead and six others injured.

Police say Winston Kirtley Jr. is charged with two counts of murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building and 10 counts of felony firearm. His arraignment is scheduled for August 3.

“It’s incredibly sad that two families have to bury their loved ones who were killed over a minor dispute by someone who had no respect for the lives of others,” said Chief James E. White in a press release. “Thankfully, our officers were able to take this suspect into custody before anyone else was hurt, but this shooting never should have happened. We need every business, every faith-based organization, every school and every Detroiter to step up and work together to put an end to the violence we’re seeing.”

Police said this week they believe a parking dispute led to the man opening fire on a birthday party at his neighbor's home in the 11600 block of Coyle Street.

The shooting happened on the city's west side around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

DPD chief details new information on mass shooting over the weekend

The police say the suspect opened fire on the party from the first and second floors of his home.

Detroit Police Chief James White says 11 weapons were recovered, strategically placed around his home. Police say the suspect, who is in his 30s and has a military background, was immediately taken into custody.

Of the eight people who were shot, a 39-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man reportedly died from their injuries. The youngest victim in the group is 19 years old, according to police.

"No one needs to live like this, our community deserves better, and we must do better for our community’s safety and our own safety," said DPD Chief James White during a press conference, addressing the rash of violence over the past 72 hours.

Neighbors on Coyle St. are in shock after the shooting.

"It sounded like we was in World War III," one neighbor said.

Witnesses recall hearing dozens of shots being fired.

Neighbors describe the suspect as someone who typically keeps to himself and is hard to get along with.

"I've been having problems with him since I've been here and he told me he was going to kill my whole family for no reason," one neighbor said.

"Me and him got into it a few times. He always got this anger," another said.

