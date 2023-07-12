Worker falls off Ambassador Bridge, into Detroit River and is expected to be OK

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was hospitalized after falling off the Ambassador Bridge and into the Detroit River Wednesday evening.

It’s unclear at this time what exactly led up to the incident, but officials with the Ambassador Bridge said the man is "an employee of a contractor" who was working on the bridge when he fell.

The Detroit Police Department got to the scene quickly, officials said. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A spokesperson with the Ambassador Bridge released the following statement:

An employee of a contractor fell off the Ambassador Bridge today while performing work on the bridge. Ambassador Bridge personnel immediately implemented response protocols and the man was promptly retrieved from the Detroit River and taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

