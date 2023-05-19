Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A feud over a woman led one man to fatally shoot his coworker and then shoot himself in the head at a General Motors engine factory in Ohio, police said.

A third employee was wounded at the DMAX plant Thursday night, possibly by a stray bullet as the man fired more than 12 rounds from a handgun, Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish said during a news conference Friday.

"This was a feud between the two men, apparently over a female," Parish said.

The woman the men were feuding over also works at the plant, but it wasn't clear if she was there at the time. She wasn't injured, Parish said.

Jeffrey James Allen III, 28, of Dayton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter was alert and conscious when officers found him outside the factory, Parish said. He underwent surgery at a hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition. No charges have been filed so far, but the investigation is ongoing. Police have not released his identity.

The wounded employee was being treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. His name has not been released.

Officers and firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to a 911 report of an active shooter. Parish said multiple magazines were recovered with live ammunition. He said it's not yet clear if the shooter reloaded his weapon, noting that there are semiautomatic handguns that have the capacity to hold at least 12 rounds.

Authorities also searched the suspect's home Thursday night, but Parish said he didn't know what — if any — evidence was recovered.

The DMAX plant in Moraine provides diesel engines for pickup trucks, according to the General Motors website. It's a 60/40 joint venture between GM and Isuzu Motors that employs more than 800 workers and has built engines in Moraine since 1999.

"I'm shook up," said Brian Smith, who has worked at the factory for about 10 years. He told WHIO-TV that he got scared and ran after hearing "at least 10 to 12" shots.

Pat Morrissey, GM's vice president of corporate communications, said production at the plant has been suspended until further notice. The factory's director, Paul Tanis, expressed deep sadness and condolences to everyone affected in a statement that said the company is working with local authorities on the investigation.