Man found dead after house fire on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was pronounced dead after a house fire on Detroit's east side, a spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Department tells us.

We're told that DFD responded to the fire, just before noon on Sunday, in the area of Morang Avenue and Cadieux Road.

First responders reported heavy fire on the first floor of a home in the 10200 block of Lanark. They proceeded to find a man on the first floor and pulled him out of the home.

Authorities say he was declared dead on the scene and transported to Henry Ford St. John Hospital.

No one on DFD crews was injured in the fire; the cause of that fire is still under investigation.