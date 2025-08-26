Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dies in Tuesday house fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man died in a house fire on Detroit's east side on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Department tells us.

The fire happened at a home in the 4000 block of Clippert Avenue, south of Michigan Avenue.

In addition to the man, we're told that a dog passed away in the fire as well. DFD was able to save another dog in the home.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7 News Detroit as we learn more.

