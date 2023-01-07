Man found fatally shot inside vehicle that caught fire, Detroit police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is conducting an investigation after a fatal shooting incident Saturday.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. Saturday, DPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 15000 block of Wyoming St. Once on the scene, officers found one male victim who appeared to have been shot while inside a vehicle that caught on fire.

The man was then taken to a local hospital by EMS and was pronounced deceased by physicians.

DPD's Homicide Unit will be handing the investigation. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and no further information is known at this time.

