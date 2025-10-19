Man hospitalized after being shot with crossbow at Bedford Township motel

BEDFORD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Toledo man is fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot by a bow & arrow in Bedford Township on Saturday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office tells us.

Police were called to the Bedford Inn Motel in Erie (Bedford Township) around 11:30 a.m. yesterday.

Investigators confirmed that the man was shot with a crossbow by someone who knows him. The 42-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police have not yet found the suspect in this case, but they did locate the crossbow at the motel.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (734)240-7530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.