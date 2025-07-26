Suspect hurt after shooting incident with police officers in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect was hurt after a shooting incident with police in Madison Heights Friday evening, authorities said.

Police said officers responded to the scene on Brettonwoods Street near 11 Mile Road around 8:15 p.m after receiving reports that shots were fired.

Watch our live report from the scene below:

Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in Madison Heights

When officers arrived, they said they found the person who reportedly was firing shots in a backyard. More shots were fired, police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear at this time if anyone else was hurt.

WXYZ

We spoke to a young girl with her mother's permission who said she had to hide in her bedroom.

"We were going outside for a walk with our dogs and then we heard the gunshots but at first, we thought they were fireworks until some dude in a white truck came to us and he told us those weren't fireworks, that they were gunshots. So he told us to go inside for our safety," the child said. "I was kind of scared and my mom was also worried because this has never happened before because this is a really safe neighborhood."

Additional details have not yet been released.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

