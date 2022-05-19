Man in charge of Detroit schools alumni homecoming fighting cancer once again

(WXYZ) — This weekend is all about celebrating Detroit Public Schools and Detroit Public Schools Community District alumni who are returning home for a celebration and gala.

Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti put Tyrone Winfrey in charge of the event. Winfrey, who is the executive director, has worn a lot of hats when it comes to helping make sure students in Detroit have a good future.

Now, Winfrey is in the battle for his own life. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, and beat it once before it came back to attack his neck, liver and back. He's had a ton of surgeries, and has lost at least 70 pounds.

Celebrating success: DPSCD's inaugural alumni hall of fame event

Winfrey is the former president of the Detroit school board. He's always been about young people first, making sure Detroit kids are getting into college.

"I was blindsided. I was working out, the picture of health, eating healthy," Winfrey said.

He says prayer warriors have helped him through. His pastor Bishop Charles Ellis, has been his spiritual guide. His wife, Janice Winfrey, has also been there for him.

"She was my rock. There were days I was in pain," he said.

More importantly, he's been in charge getting Detroit alumni to return home for a weekend of entertainment. It includes city tours by bike, a block party called a Taste of Livernois, and a dinner gala and awards show at Huntington Place like you've never seen before.

DPSCD alumni event kicks off tonight

It has been a major job while battling for his life but his boss, Vitti, knew he was the man for the job.

Students within the DPSCD will have a lot to take in and a lot of people to look up to and aspire to be like and that's the goal.