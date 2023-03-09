Man in custody after allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl while babysitting

(WXYZ) — It’s been a desolating three months for Jenerius Starks. He lost his one-year-old daughter Justice Stark and that day, he says, constantly replays in his mind.

"I received a text just saying that my daughter had lots of brain damage. You can come to the hospital, she's at DMC Children's Hospital," Jenerius recalls.

He was told that Justice’s mother's boyfriend was babysitting her when he fell down the stairs with her in his hands, but an autopsy report revealed a different and darker narrative.

"It was a lot bruising, blunt force trauma, bleeding behind the eyes behind both eyes," Jenerius said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is now charging 37-year-old Leroy Metoyer the third with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

"I just can't really imagine. I just can't see how you can do that to any child, like what kind of person is that," Jenerius said.

Jenerius, who had split custody with his daughter says there is more work to be done.

"I am happy Detroit did they job. They was able to make an arrest and we got that and I am happy with that but I do feel like there's more," he said.

In a statement, Justice Stark's maternal grandmother said: "Justice stark's mother has been working in cooperation with the police and prosecution with one goal in mind: receiving answers and justice for her daughter. Unfortunately, nothing can be done to bring justice back and no form of retribution will make the family whole again."