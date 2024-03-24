Man in custody after allegedly stabbing pregnant woman to death in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights police say a man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman to death, overnight.

Police say they were called to an apartment on 18 Mile Rd. near M-53 around 3 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found blood at the scene but didn't find anyone.

A short time later, Clinton Township police received a 911 call about a man covered in blood in the area of Harper Ave. and Shook Rd.

Officers located the suspect, and the pregnant woman who was stabbed multiple times.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Her unborn child also did not survive.

Police say the man was taken into custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Heights Detective Bureau at 586-446-2825