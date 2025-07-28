Man killed, 3 women injured after gas station shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man was killed and three women were hospitalized after a gas station shooting on Detroit's west side.

This happened early Monday morning at the Marathon gas station on Puritan Avenue at Fairfield.

Police say that one victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were shot; two women have been taken to the hospital and one other woman was treated at the scene. All of those injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say this does appear to be an isolated incident, and the shooter — who Detroit police believe is a man — is not in custody.

We're told the shooting happened inside the gas station. DPD is asking for anyone with information about the shooting and the shooter's whereabouts to reach out to the homicide division.

A witness tells us that her friend was hospitalized after the shooting station. We spoke to that witness right before the 6 a.m. newscast.

"I ducked behind the car that I was coming out of, then people started running out, one of those people wasn't my friend," said Teonna Gray. "I went back, I told him to stop because everyone wanted to scatter and everybody was scattering. One girl said she was coming out, she held her abdomen, she said she was hit, and I said 'she's not out', so I went back in and she was in the aisle and on her stomach."

Teonna said they came for cigarettes and lemonade, and that her friend was getting cash at the ATM when the shooting happened.

"I hope she's okay," Teonna continued. "The people are responsible, like come forward, like this was senseless."

