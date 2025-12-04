Man killed, woman hospitalized in double shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized after being shot on Detroit's east side, a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department tells us.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m., with officers from the ninth precinct responding to reports of shots fired.

When police got to the scene, they pronounced the man dead and had medics treat the woman, who was transported to the hospital to treat what authorities say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, or DetroitRewards.TV