Man moved by crying Lions fan's story gifts him tickets, trip to NFC Championship

(WXYZ) — It’s been over a week since we first shared the story of Arron Wikaryasz with you, the viral-crying Detroit Lions fan whose dad helped build Ford Field, and was even buried in a Lions jacket.

Arron shared with our team how during his emotional, Lions victory-reaction he was thinking of his dad, how he loved the Lions more than anything and how proud he’d be of the team this year.

Detroit Lions fan who cried tears of joy after playoff win speaks on special moment

After our story aired, Arron was gifted two tickets to last Sunday’s home playoff game, and now, he's being gifted yet another once-in-a-life-time experience.

Millions of people resonated with Arron's story about football and his dad. I've been talking with Mike Ford, he's one of the people who was really touched by Arron's story.

"I definitely identify with your story; I was able to go to the Super Bowl with my dad, he died when I was young, not as young as your dad, but I certainly understand the meaning that NFL teams have," said Mike on a FaceTime call with Arron.

Mike shared with Arron that going to the Super Bowl game with his dad in 2002 was a monumental moment in their relationship.

"I just wanted to extend the opportunity to you to go to the NFC Championship game and be able to take part and follow your team to San Francisco and cheer them on ... I wanted to hook you up with tickets, hotels, whatever you need to get there," said Mike.

Arron, through tears, could hardly believe it.

"Oh my god, Mike. Are you serious?!" said Arron.

Mike said that someone helped him out a few times and he wanted to pay it forward.

"I’m trying not to be undeserving, I appreciate this so much," said Arron.

Since having his story told, an anonymous Detroit Lions player has gifted Arron home playoff tickets.

A local law firm even gifted his grandparents home playoff tickets.

But Arron tells me even greater than these unbelievable seats has been the gift of hearing his grandparents being able to talk about their son again.

"They love to hear his name again, it’s been 21 years so it seems like we don’t talk about him as much and now it’s kinda coming back again," said Arron.

Marcy Schmieder is Arron's grandmother.

"I think of him every single day but I don’t like to make people sad if I bring him up," she said. "It’s so good for Arron to be able to share what a wonderful dad he had and the memories he left, and the love his dad had for the Lions is unbelievable."

Arron's grandma tells me that she knows beyond a doubt that Arron’s dad, Joe, is proud of him.

He was the biggest Lions fan — and he'll be with Arron in spirit as his son now travels to watch them play in the NFC Championship game in California.

"I’m gonna try and pass this forward for the rest of my life, wherever I can. So thank you," said Arron.

Thank you so much to all of you who commented kind words on Arron’s story after we shared it, now let’s hope there’s an opportunity for Detroit Lions Super Bowl tickets after this NFC Championship game.

