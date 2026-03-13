Man opened garage to children, teachers in aftermath of Temple Israel attack

(WXYZ) — A local man, who wished to remain anonymous, described to 7 News Detroit on Friday how he opened his garage to children and teachers following Thursday’s attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township.

He said he saw kids waiting outside in the cold and took some blankets over to them. He said an officer asked to use the garage as a temporary shelter, and he agreed.

Related Coverage: Team coverage of the attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township

Temple Israel attack coverage: 7 News Detroit at 5 p.m.

The man said he opened up his garage to the group of about 45 children and 10 adults as the situation was unfolding.

“We try to be as comforting as possible, and try to be calm and not overreact and make them more scared,” he said.

The man said they were just trying to help as much as they could in any way.

Video showed the adults holding some of the children and singing to them in the garage.

