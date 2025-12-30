Man pinned in vehicle, hospitalized after crash in Commerce Township

COMMERCE TWP, Mich. (WXYZ — An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being pinned inside his vehicle following a crash just outside the Walmart Supercenter parking lot in Commerce Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff.

We're told that this crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the 3000 block of Pontiac Trail. Investigators say a semi-truck was in the process of turning east onto Pontiac Trail from the Walmart Supercenter parking lot when the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu heading west crashed into the back of the semi's trailer.

The Malibu driver, 87, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries, officials say.

The semi-truck driver was not injured, and was issued a citation for the crash.

"The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists to exercise caution near commercial driveways and intersections, particularly when large commercial vehicles are entering or exiting roadways," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement on the crash.