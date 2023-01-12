Man pleads for safe return of emotional support dog stolen with car at gas station

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for an emotional support dog that was inside a car when it was stolen from outside a gas station on the city's west side.

Her name is Missy and she's just a puppy. Her owner Deondrea Goodman is devastated and desperate for Missy's safe return. The 4-month-old puppy means everything to him.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, Missy was inside Goodman's white 2006 Ford Five Hundred when he stopped at a gas station. She was stolen with the car.

“It's eating me alive. It’s literally eating me alive every day,” Goodman said.

Detroit Police Department Sgt. Otha Craighead says two or three males got into the car and took off.

“That happens and (you) shouldn't leave cars running. But inside his car was his emotional support dog,” Craighead said.

Goodman says he watched the suspects drive off.

Detroit police now hope someone can help identify the suspects who were caught on surveillance video.

Goodman says he didn’t see the suspects before going into the store.

“If I would’ve seen them guys standing over there with face masks, of course I would have turned my car off and locked it. And the only reason I didn't take her in the store with me is because of pet laws they have and I didn't have the service collar yet for her,” Goodman said.

Goodman says it's been incredibly hard not having Missy around and not knowing if she's safe. He said if someone bought her from someone, he'll reimburse them; he just wants her back.

“I'm more depressed now. I hate waking up, I really do. And this makes it worse,” he said.

Because she's a puppy, police think the people who stole the car might still have Missy.

“So we're asking that anyone with any knowledge about this, whether you heard something or you saw someone with a dog that they’re not used to having, please call the Detroit police, specifically Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555.

“I know she's out there somewhere. Please, just give me my dog back. That’s all I ask for,” Goodman said.

