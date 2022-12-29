Man recovering after Jeep plunges into sinkhole in Detroit

(WXYZ) — A man is recovering after his car hit this massive sinkhole Tuesday.

The incident happened near Eastlawn and Scripps on the city's east side. It has since been patched up, but there are concerns that another one could come back.

According to neighbors, this area has been a problem for years. The city says contractors have been replacing water and lead service lines on Scripps but calls the construction site unacceptable.

"When I turned onto Scripps and I seen my baby car I just freaked. Like, oh my god," mother of the driver Commika Shannon said.

Her son's jeep was almost swallowed up by a massive sinkhole. He says he was leaving his grandmother's house and had to drive over the icy road that was flooded just days before.

"He was coming home and was trying to figure out which way to go when he slid to the left," his mom said. "Once he gained control of the car he went into the sidewalk trying to get back to the street. That's when the car went into the sinkhole."

Her son was taken to the hospital with back injuries but is now at home recovering.

Since the incident, the city has patched up the massive sinkhole but those who live in the area say this problem is nothing new. It's been a problem for years and every time they try to fix it the problem comes right back, they say.

"I just think that the city used the cheapest contractor that they could get to do the job and it's not going to be a long-term solution but a short-term problem," the driver's mom said.