Man sentenced in slaying aboard retired Navy training ship

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man convicted of slaying another man whose dismembered body was found on a former Navy training vessel in Port Huron has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. The Times Herald of Port Huron reports that Reginald Grasty appeared Monday at his sentencing hearing in St. Clair County Circuit Court. A jury had found Grasty guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in the 2020 slaying of 44-year-old William Orlow aboard the retired Navy ship Grayfox, about 68 miles northeast of Detroit.