Man killed at apartment complex on Detroit's east side

DETROIT'S EAST SIDE (WXYZ) — One man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex on Detroit's east side.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Conner Creek Elderly, with police telling us it happened right at the main door of the complex.

The victim was grabbing a DoorDash order when they were shot at by multiple individuals, residents tell us. They also tell us the man shot & killed was in his mid-20s.

Information about the suspect and the circumstances that led up to this shooting is still being investigated.

This is a developing situation. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story with more information as we learn more.