Man shot, killed by officer during reported mental health crisis in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed by an officer in Wayne after police said he was having a mental health crisis Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2:40 p.m. at Newberry Square Apartments on Michigan Avenue near S. Wayne Road.

Police said the man called 911 and told a dispatcher that he was having a mental health crisis and was off his medication.

Watch police provide information about the incident below:

Police provide information after fatal officer-involved shooting in Wayne

When officers got to the scene, they found the 40-year-old man bleeding from self-inflicted cuts on his body. Police said he was carrying a kitchen knife when they arrived.

Deputy Chief Finley Carter said officers gave him several commands before using a taser twice, which was ineffective.

Carter said the man charged at officers and one of them fired several shots to stop him.

Wayne firefighters quickly entered the apartment to provide aid. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

WXYZ

Police said a 4-year-old child was inside the home at the time and was unharmed. The child was given to a family member shortly after the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation has been turned over to Michigan State Police, which is policy for the Wayne Police Department.

“Per our training, no one wants to take anyone’s life. This is one of those tragic incidents that unfortunately, we ended up here today,” Carter told reporters.

Carter said police responded to a situation with the man in 2022 for another mental health incident.

The officer who fired shots is on administrative leave, police said.