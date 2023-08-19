Man shot, killed by police after pulling gun on officer in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed by police after he pointed a gun at an officer on Detroit's southwest side Friday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of I-75 and Vernor Highway.

Detroit Police Department Chief James White said a supervisor was on patrol in the area when a suspect was blocking an intersection. He said the suspect had something in one hand and a coat in the other.

When the supervisor approached the suspect to investigate, the suspect showed a handgun and pointed it at the officer, White said. The supervisor then fired shots.

It's unclear at this time how many shots were fired as the investigation is in preliminary stages.

The supervisor was alone at the time and officers responded for backup. Officers performed CPR and life-saving efforts before the suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The handgun was recovered at the scene, White said.

Additional information was not immediately available. Michigan State Police is investigating the shooting, which is standard protocol for local departments.