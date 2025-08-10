Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man shot & killed on Detroit's east side in robbery gone wrong

WATCH: DPD speaks after man shot in botched robbery on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man in his 20s was shot & killed in what police say appears to be a botched robbery attempt on Detroit's east side.

Hear from DPD after last night's fatal shooting.

We're told the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday (August 9), at a home in the 3100 block of Hendricks.

The victim was found four blocks from the scene with a weapon.

Two people have been arrested in connection to this incident; police say one was at the scene and one was with the victim.

At this time, it's unclear what the victim's relation to the suspects was.

