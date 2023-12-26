Man shot while trying to help after Garden City crash, suspect killed by police

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police killed a suspect who shot a good Samaritan after a crash in Garden City Tuesday morning, officials said.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. at the corner of Ford and Venoy roads.

Michigan State Police said a man exited his car at a gas station and rushed to render aid at a crash nearby. But one of the drivers involved in the crash opened fire on him.

The good Samaritan is 48-year-old Antione Williams from Westland. He was shot twice — once in the cheek and once in the ear.

Antione can be seen on surveillance video rushing to the gas station for safety as the shooter, a 37-year-old male from Hamtramck, runs after him. But along the way, the suspect shot at a woman outside the gas station.

“I didn’t do anything. Please, don’t shoot me,” the woman can be heard saying on video.

The woman escaped but for Williams, the horror is not over.

“I was going to jump on the back of where the clerk’s desk is, but I didn’t do that. So I just run behind the coffee island,” Williams told 7 Action News from his hospital bed. “He came in, he pointed the gun at me. I’m like, ‘Bro, you shot me, man.’ He is like, ‘I'm going to kill you.’”

“I think his gun got locked up a couple of times because he clicked it a couple of time, he pointed it at me and it didn’t go off.”

The shooter can be seen slipping a few times and missing his aim, while Williams can be heard pleading for his life telling the shooter, “Please, don’t do it.”

“When we were looking at each other, he was looking right at me, we were eye to eye, probably a couple feet,” Williams said. “He was like, ‘I'm going to f****** kill you, I'm going to f****** kill you.’ It’s like he knew me, but we are total strangers. And that’s that part right there when I made the run.”

Shortly after, the shooter was shot and killed by the first responding Garden City Police Department officer.

Meanwhile, even in the face of violence, Williams was helping others.

“I was trying to tell everyone, ‘Do not get out of the cars. Active shooter. Back up.’ Even though I needed help, I was still telling them, ‘Don’t come out. Don’t get out the car.’”

A few people came to rescue Williams.

“I got to find out who they were because they really, they pulled me in and they gave me stuff. And by that time, the time police came. And I’m blessed. I’m so blessed to be here,” Williams said. “I look at my glasses and the glasses… looks like it saved a bullet.”

William is out of danger, but he still has bullet fragments in his cheek. However, his passion to help people is not deterred and he will continue to do so when the need arises.