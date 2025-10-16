Man to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charge in deadly Clinton Township explosion

(WXYZ) — The man charged in connection with the deadly Clinton Township explosion will go to trial.

A judge ruled there was enough evidence for Noor Kestou to stand trial on one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Watch below: Past coverage from the Clinton Township explosion in 2024

Officials provide update on industrial fire and explosion in Clinton Township; here's what they said

Investigators say that the building, owned and operated by Kestou, exploded because of thousands of cans of Nitrous oxide and butane illegally stored in the building. The business was not licensed to have those canisters.

The explosion sent debris flying for miles. A 19-year-old man died in that explosion after being struck in the head by a Nitrous oxide canister. His family attended the hearing.

Related video: Teen killed by Clinton Township explosion remembered as 'kind and gracious'

Teen killed by Clinton Township explosion remembered as 'kind and gracious'

Kestou was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport weeks after the explosion. He was reportedly planning to depart for Hong Kong on a one-way ticket.

Multiple former employees of Kestou's business testified about the explosion that first responders compared to a “war zone.”

“I think within five minutes, we started hearing small explosions and it started to intensify,” said Kevin Zaytuna, Kestou’s cousin who worked at the business.

Employees recalled the tragedy.

“There was crashing. It almost seemed like a pallet fell or something and it didn’t stop,” said Francis Kashat, who worked as a third-party fulfillment for Select Distributors.

Watch below: Past coverage from the Clinton Township explosion in 2024

Chopper video shows aftermath of massive fire & explosion in Clinton Township

“It’s like a movie: you don’t remember exactly what’s going on, you’re just trying to survive,” said Joseph Kesto, the owner’s nephew who worked at the business.

One employee who testified shared safety concerns he had.

“When I was walking back there, I was making a joke but not a joke. I said, ‘is it safe to be that high?’ You are stacking products on top of each other,” said Laith Abusenenh, who did IT work for Select Distributors.

The prosecution presented a video showing in the background stacked shrink-wrapped pallets containing nitrous oxide inside the business, which was concerning to Abusenenh.

“He just didn’t care about safety. And it was very clear that stacking those products on top of each other was not the way to store them,” Abusenenh said.

Abusenenh said after the explosion, Kestou reached out to him again.

“He called me asking if there was any way to know how much people owe him. He wanted to collect on it,” Abusenenh said.

The EPA began cleanup on the site in August 2024, and officials say the cleanup was completed on Dec. 4, 2024, which included final disposal of waste materials to an EPA-approved facility.

In total, the EPA said there were 28,295 DOT-compromised aluminum and steel nitrous oxide compressed gas cylinders intact and fire-damaged. They were degassed, devalved and were recycled.

The final numbers of material cleaned up included: