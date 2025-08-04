Man turns himself in after allegedly exposing himself to girls in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man accused of exposing himself to girls outside of two Rochester Hills businesses earlier this summer has been arrested after turning himself in to authorities Monday night.

Earlier in the day, Oakland County deputies released video of a man they were searching for. The sheriff's office said the man turned himself in around 8:15 p.m., eight hours after a picture and video were released.

Since the man hasn't been formally charged yet, 7 News Detroit has removed his images. His name hasn't been released, but authorities said he's a 32-year-old from Auburn Hills.

The incidents happened on June 29 just before 4 p.m. at the Shake Shack and the Barnes & Noble on Adams Road in the village of Rochester Hills.

The girls told police they were seated outside the Shake Shack when the man walked past them and lifted up his shirt, with the girls noticing his zipper was down. A few minutes later, the girls moved to the front of the book store and saw the same man, who exposed himself again. Investigators say he may have done something similar in Auburn Hills earlier that day.

The girls yelled at the man after the second instance, and when nearby women asked if the girls needed help, the man took off through an open-air food court and into the parking lot, where he was last seen.

"Repeatedly targeting young girls and exposing oneself is not only vile — it's a serious crime," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a release. "History has shown that this kind of behavior can escalate into even more dangerous acts, including sexual violence. Now is the time to intervene and stop it before it goes any further."

Multiple tips were sent to detectives, the sheriff's office said.

"I appreciate the public's help with numerous tips coming in after the suspect's photo was released," Bouchard said. "He was taken into custody this evening. We look forward to this case moving forward in the days ahead."

The case will be turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. The suspect is being held at the county jail.

Anyone with information can contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.

