Man wanted for reported antisemitic incident outside Oak Park synagogue

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly confronted two women with an antisemitic rant in Oak Park last week.

They were outside Congregation Beth Shalom on Lincoln Street near Kipling Street when he pulled up last Thursday around 9:15 a.m.

Police released photos of his car, which is believed to be an older, blue Chevrolet Traverse with a large dent in the front passenger door.

We're told he yelled antisemitic obscenities and threw a pair of work gloves at one of the women.

The man is said to be white with thick, dark hair and a long, dark beard.

“Our commitment to maintaining safety in Oak Park is unwavering,” City Manager Erik Tungate said in a statement. “There is no room for instances of hate or violence in our community and I am proud of how diligently our Public Safety team works to ensure safety for everyone in Oak Park. Our diversity is our greatest strength and we will continue to protect it.”

If you have any information, call Oak Park Department of Public Safety Lt. Ryan Bolton at 248-691-7511 or Detective Patrick Laskaska at 248-691-7513.

