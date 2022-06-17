Man wanted for inappropriately touching woman at Dearborn Walmart

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a Walmart store.

The incident happened June 2 at around 2 p.m.

The Dearborn Police Department said a man wearing an Amazon hat and shirt touched a woman shopper inappropriately. They said the woman confronted the man and a brief struggle followed.

Surveillance video showed the man leaving Walmart in an unknown white crossover SUV.

Photo of the suspect vehicle. (Courtesy: Dearborn Police Department)

“We will not tolerate any violent act that violates a community member’s most basic sense of safety and autonomy. I urge the public to come forward and identify this individual so he can be held accountable,” Dearborn Police Department Chief Issa Shahin said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.