Man who tried to pull over off-duty police officer sentenced to 1 year in jail

A man who was pulled over for impersonating a police officer and later told 7 Action News he wasn't has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Christian Mansoor, 18, was sentenced Thursday in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.

The incident happened in April when an off-duty Waterford police officer reported that someone driving a silver BMW with flashing red and blue lights pulled up behind her car trying to conduct a traffic stop.

The BMW then passed her near Dequindre and Hamlin roads. The off-duty officer followed the BMW to confront Mansoor, who was driving, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the officer identified herself as a police officer and asked Mansoor for his identification. He told her he was a police officer working at the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct.

He said he was going back to his car to get his identification but drove away. The off-duty officer followed him to a trailer park in Shelby Township but lost the vehicle, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded.

Deputies later found the car and Mansoor as he was switching license plates from the car to another BMW he owned.

Mansoor spoke to us after he was arrested and said "I wasn't pretending to be a police officer."

Interview with man accused of impersonating cop

Mansoor told 7 Action News reporter Kimberly Craig that it wasn't that he was trying to stop the female driver, but rather she just didn't stop. And he claims he didn't put the lights on the vehicle.

"I bought a government auction vehicle and it had red flashing lights in the front of it," he said.

Craig asked Mansoor why he would turn the flashing lights on in an attempt to stop anyone. He replied, "Because she was going 100 miles an hour."