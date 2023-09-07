Manhunt ongoing for Inkster man accused of killing his mother

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they're on a manhunt for Joshua Hill. The 25-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his 64-year-old mother.

The shooting happened Monday on Glenwood Street near Central Street in Inkster.

Investigators say a warrant for Hill's arrest is already in the hands of the Wayne County prosecutor.

Teresa McNea, who lives next door to the Hill family, said she’s known them for nearly three decades.

“Abandon houses all over, you know? Where could he be hiding? Where is he?" she said.

Those are questions state police are desperately trying to answer.

“(Hill) just kept to himself. Just kept to himself. I can’t even imagine what could have transpired next door for it to result in that type of ending," McNea said.

Lyndale Thomas lives across the street.

“That’s what's scary. The fact that you could take the life of your mother, man. You're a man. I’m a man. We all come through the channel of a woman to get here, and the fact that this man took his mother’s life," Thomas said.

MSP Lt. Mike Shaw told 7 Action News, “We’re out there actively (searching). It’s a manhunt.”

He said both vehicles Hill was believed to have been in have been recovered and he's believed to be on foot in the metro Detroit area. Investigators said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hill is said to be 6 feet tall and about 170 pounds.

“No motive yet. We need to get him into custody and sit down and have a conversation with him," Shaw said.

McNea told 7 Action News, “It’s just very fearful. We’ve been sleeping with the doors locked, in the living room.”

“I’m assuming he knows everybody in this neighborhood is looking for Josh," she continued.

Shaw said if you see Hill, do not approach. Instead, call 911. If you have any information, you can call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.