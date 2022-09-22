Many companies already hiring seasonal workers ahead of holiday season

(WXYZ) — Seasonal hiring is underway with just a couple of months until the holiday shopping season begins. Retailers are already ramping up for the rush both in-store or online, and they're offering some great opportunities for temporary workers.

One of those workers, Jody George of Allen Park, retired after delivering mail for the USPS for 34 years. Now, she's ready to bundle up again for a month-long mail delivery gig in December.

"Why did you decide to go out for a seasonal job?" I asked

"Well, I get bored sitting at home, and my daughter is going back to college. And we want to help her with her education like we did with her sister," George said

She'll be working anywhere from 6-11 hours per day and 4-8 hours on what she calls "Amazon Sundays."

UPS has already announced plans to hire 100,000 workers to help handle holiday deliveries.

"Our basic jobs are full-time and part-time package handlers, driver helpers, and delivery drivers.," Vern Brown with UPS said.

WIth competition in the job market still competitive, UPS is trying to stand out.

"We just made the hiring process a lot easier, in about 25 minutes. A qualified applicant can actually have a job offer on the table and be ready to go," Brown said.

Retailers are also ramping up. Kohl's will hold its second seasonal hiring event from Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 to help fill both full- and part-time positions.

New this year, Kohl's associates working hourly in the store or working in the e-commerce fulfillment center will be eligible to receive a hiring bonus. That bonus will range from $100 to $400 for employees who work through the holiday season. Applicants can apply in-person, online, or through text.

George said the seasonal holiday pay starts at $19 an hour. She said some seasonal hires in the past have ended up staying with the postal service. The same is true for UPS, which has said roughly 35% of people hired for seasonal package-handling land permanent jobs.