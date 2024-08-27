Many Downtown Detroit streets will close for Jazz Fest; here's the list

(WXYZ) — The 45th annual Detroit Jazz Festival will take over Downtown Detroit on Labor Day weekend and with it, many streets will close.

The closures start on Wednesday, Aug. 28 and will continue through the weekend. All streets will be reopened for normal rush hour traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Below is a list of street closures and the dates they will close.

Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.



Northbound Woodward from Larned St. to Monroe St.

Southbound and northbound Woodward between Campus Martius and State St./Gratiot Ave.

Eastbound Monroe St. from Campus Martius to Farmer St.

Both sides of Cadillac Square from Campus Martius to Bates St.

Thursday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.



Southbound Woodward from Michigan Ave. to Larned St.

Fort from Griswold St. to Woodward

Westbound Monroe from Farmer St. to Campus Martius

East and westbound Michigan Ave. between Griswold and Woodward

Friday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.

