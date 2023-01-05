Many fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine await decision in suit against Blue Cross Blue Shield

(WXYZ) — Lawsuits against Blue Cross Blue Shield continue to pour in, one year after hundreds of people were fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two people say their religious beliefs were mocked when their exemption requests were denied, and attorneys say the verdict in cases like this could set the precedent for generations to come.

Karla Lockard started her spiritual journey seven years ago, not following a formal religion. Lockard is a root and light worker, using natural herbs, minerals and manipulating energy to help with healing and guidance.

"I have cowrie shells there for fertility and femineity," Lockard said.

She said her beliefs prevent her from ingesting anything that will alter the body's natural function. To her, that includes the COVID-19 vaccine. So when she initially heard her employer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan would be mandating it, she felt she had exemptions.

"I thought, okay, they have two different forms of exemption and I fall under one of them. This will just be what happens and I will continue to work," she said.

She filed for a religious exemption and was later told she would have an interview with a representative from the health insurance company.

"Do your religious views prohibit you from receiving any medical treatment? Or just vaccinations? Or just the specific vaccination like the COVID-19 vaccine?" she was asked.

"I would say specific vaccine and specific medical treatment," she said.

Three weeks later via email, she learned her exemption request was denied, and if she did not comply, she would lose her job.

Matt Housepian's religious exemption request was also denied. He along with Lockard and about 250 others were fired, and the majority are now suing.

"I don’t have to know what exactly is wrong with something to know that God is telling me not to do it," Housepian said.

Noah Hurwitz represents 215 clients suing the insurance giant. About 50 suits have been filed so far, and he's expecting the first verdict to come this summer.

"If they want to discount someone's religious beliefs and question their spirituality the law will hold you accountable," Hurwitz said.

Attorney Todd Flood does not represent Blue Cross Blue Shield but said he is familiar with their legal department and would be surprised if the entity would move forward with firing so many people without objective evidence.

"I have a hard time believing that all of these violations took place," he said.

It's been over a year since Lockard lost her job, and she's still in search of work. She said her savings are keeping her afloat, but that's dwindling too, and the case is far from over.

"Definitely the fight is worth it, I'm huge on justice and this was not fair," she said.

We did reach out to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan but did not hear back in time for this story.

