Many metro Detroit schools closed Tuesday following Monday night's storm

(WXYZ) — More than 30 metro Detroit schools have closed their building off to students following high winds and rain Monday night.
School districts are pointing to power outages as the reason for the closures.
Howell Public Schools, Southfield Public Schools, West Bloomfield Middle School, and Wayne-Westland Innovative Academy are some of the school buildings closed on Tuesday.
Other schools closed include:
In Detroit Public Schools Community District:
- Thurgood Marshall
- Bagley
- Bates
- Fisher Upper
- Fisher Lower
- Fleming/Turning Point
- Hutchinson at Howe
- Cody
- Law
- Paul Robeson/Malcom X
- Palmer Park
- Southeastern
- Schulze
- Carver
- Bethune
- Davison
- Edison
- Greenfield Union
- Keidan
- Marygrove
- Mason
- Nolan
- Pershing
West Bloomfield School District:
- West Bloomfield Middle School
- Doherty Elementary School
- Sheiko Elementary School