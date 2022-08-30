Many metro Detroit schools closed Tuesday following Monday night's storm

(WXYZ) — More than 30 metro Detroit schools have closed their building off to students following high winds and rain Monday night.

School districts are pointing to power outages as the reason for the closures.

Howell Public Schools, Southfield Public Schools, West Bloomfield Middle School, and Wayne-Westland Innovative Academy are some of the school buildings closed on Tuesday.

To see if your child's school is closed, click here.

Other schools closed include:

In Detroit Public Schools Community District:

Thurgood Marshall

Bagley

Bates

Fisher Upper

Fisher Lower

Fleming/Turning Point

Hutchinson at Howe

Cody

Law

Paul Robeson/Malcom X

Palmer Park

Southeastern

Schulze

Carver

Bethune

Davison

Edison

Greenfield Union

Keidan

Marygrove

Mason

Nolan

Pershing

West Bloomfield School District: