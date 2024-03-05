Many Michigan businesses can apply for federal funding after record-warm winter; here's how

Small businesses that were impacted by the warm winter and lack of snow in Michigan can apply for federal funding.
Many businesses in Michigan are in federally-designated areas that can apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
It comes amid one of the warmest winters on record and the third-warmest February on record.
According to the state, 42 of Michigan's 83 counties in Michigan are in the federally-designated loans.
Some the major events canceled in Michigan due to the warm winters include the UP200 canceled for the second year in a row, the CopperDog 150 canceled, Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled and more.
Only 16% of the Great Lakes froze this year compared to an average of 53%, Marquette saw about 72 inches of snow, down from 127 inches on average, and snowfall in Grand Rapids is below the seasonal average.
"This year’s record-setting warm winter has been tough in a different way, causing economic hardships for small businesses and regional economies that rely on snow,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.
“It’s all hands on deck to ensure our small businesses affected by the unseasonable lack of snow across the First District are able to make it through this tough winter,” U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman. “Working together with the Governor, business owners, and local leaders, we will continue to take every step possible to extend necessary resources and assistance to help our communities thrive through this unprecedented winter.”
The 42 counties covered by a drought disaster declaration are below. Where there are two declarations in one county, businesses can apply under either.
- Alcona – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Alger – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Alpena – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Antrim – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Arenac – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Bay – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Benzie – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Charlevoix – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Cheboygan – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Clare – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Crawford – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Delta – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Dickinson – Drought Declaration #20209, Deadline 11/27/24
- Emmet – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Gladwin – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Gogebic – Drought Declaration #18175, Deadline 5/13/2024
- Grand Traverse – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Gratiot – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Iosco – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Iron – Drought Declaration #18175, Deadline 5/13/2024
- Isabella – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Kalkaska – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Leelanau – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Luce – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Mackinac – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Manistee – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Marquette – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Mecosta – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Menominee – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Midland – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Missaukee – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Montmorency – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Ogemaw – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Ontonagon – Drought Declaration #18175, Deadline 5/13/2024
- Osceola – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Oscoda – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Otsego – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Presque Isle – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Schoolcraft – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024
- Roscommon – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Saginaw – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
- Wexford – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024
Submit applications and find additional disaster assistance information at https://lending.sba.gov. Call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.