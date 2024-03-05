Many Michigan businesses can apply for federal funding after record-warm winter; here's how

Small businesses that were impacted by the warm winter and lack of snow in Michigan can apply for federal funding.

Many businesses in Michigan are in federally-designated areas that can apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

It comes amid one of the warmest winters on record and the third-warmest February on record.

According to the state, 42 of Michigan's 83 counties in Michigan are in the federally-designated loans.

Some the major events canceled in Michigan due to the warm winters include the UP200 canceled for the second year in a row, the CopperDog 150 canceled, Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled and more.

Only 16% of the Great Lakes froze this year compared to an average of 53%, Marquette saw about 72 inches of snow, down from 127 inches on average, and snowfall in Grand Rapids is below the seasonal average.

"This year’s record-setting warm winter has been tough in a different way, causing economic hardships for small businesses and regional economies that rely on snow,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

“It’s all hands on deck to ensure our small businesses affected by the unseasonable lack of snow across the First District are able to make it through this tough winter,” U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman. “Working together with the Governor, business owners, and local leaders, we will continue to take every step possible to extend necessary resources and assistance to help our communities thrive through this unprecedented winter.”

The 42 counties covered by a drought disaster declaration are below. Where there are two declarations in one county, businesses can apply under either.



Alcona – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Alger – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Alpena – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Antrim – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Arenac – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Bay – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Benzie – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Charlevoix – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Cheboygan – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Clare – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Crawford – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Delta – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Dickinson – Drought Declaration #20209, Deadline 11/27/24 Emmet – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Gladwin – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Gogebic – Drought Declaration #18175, Deadline 5/13/2024 Grand Traverse – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Gratiot – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Iosco – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Iron – Drought Declaration #18175, Deadline 5/13/2024 Isabella – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Kalkaska – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Leelanau – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Luce – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Mackinac – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Manistee – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Marquette – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Mecosta – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Menominee – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Midland – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Missaukee – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Montmorency – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Ogemaw – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Ontonagon – Drought Declaration #18175, Deadline 5/13/2024 Osceola – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Oscoda – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Otsego – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Presque Isle – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Schoolcraft – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 Roscommon – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Saginaw – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 Wexford – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

Submit applications and find additional disaster assistance information at https://lending.sba.gov. Call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.