Watch Now
News

Many Michigan businesses can apply for federal funding after record-warm winter; here's how

It was the fourth warmest winter on record in Michigan, according to NWS data.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 09:29:10-05

Small businesses that were impacted by the warm winter and lack of snow in Michigan can apply for federal funding.

Many businesses in Michigan are in federally-designated areas that can apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

It comes amid one of the warmest winters on record and the third-warmest February on record.

Michigan finishes with fourth-warmest winter on record

According to the state, 42 of Michigan's 83 counties in Michigan are in the federally-designated loans.

Some the major events canceled in Michigan due to the warm winters include the UP200 canceled for the second year in a row, the CopperDog 150 canceled, Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog race canceled and more.

Only 16% of the Great Lakes froze this year compared to an average of 53%, Marquette saw about 72 inches of snow, down from 127 inches on average, and snowfall in Grand Rapids is below the seasonal average.

"This year’s record-setting warm winter has been tough in a different way, causing economic hardships for small businesses and regional economies that rely on snow,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

“It’s all hands on deck to ensure our small businesses affected by the unseasonable lack of snow across the First District are able to make it through this tough winter,” U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman. “Working together with the Governor, business owners, and local leaders, we will continue to take every step possible to extend necessary resources and assistance to help our communities thrive through this unprecedented winter.”

The 42 counties covered by a drought disaster declaration are below. Where there are two declarations in one county, businesses can apply under either.

  1. Alcona – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  2. Alger – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  3. Alpena – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024  
  4. Antrim – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  5. Arenac – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  6. Bay – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  7. Benzie – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  8. Charlevoix – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  9. Cheboygan – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  10. Clare – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  11. Crawford – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  12. Delta – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  13. Dickinson – Drought Declaration #20209, Deadline 11/27/24 
  14. Emmet – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  15. Gladwin – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  16. Gogebic – Drought Declaration #18175, Deadline 5/13/2024 
  17. Grand Traverse – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  18. Gratiot – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  19. Iosco – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  20. Iron – Drought Declaration #18175, Deadline 5/13/2024 
  21. Isabella – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  22. Kalkaska – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  23. Leelanau – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  24. Luce – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  25. Mackinac – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  26. Manistee – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  27. Marquette – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  28. Mecosta – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  29. Menominee – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  30. Midland – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  31. Missaukee – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  32. Montmorency – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  33. Ogemaw – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  34. Ontonagon – Drought Declaration #18175, Deadline 5/13/2024 
  35. Osceola – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  36. Oscoda – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  37. Otsego – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  38. Presque Isle – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 OR Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  39. Schoolcraft – Drought Declaration #20175, Deadline 9/26/2024 
  40. Roscommon – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  41. Saginaw – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024 
  42. Wexford – Drought Declaration #20133, Deadline 8/12/2024

Submit applications and find additional disaster assistance information at https://lending.sba.gov. Call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning