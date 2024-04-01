March Madness visitors say Detroit left a good impression on them

The city of Detroit got the opportunity to host the NCAA college basketball Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games.

This brought many visitors to downtown Detroit as fans flock to Little Caesars Arena to watch their favorite teams play.

Visitors who came to Detroit this weekend told 7 Action News reporter Tiarra Braddock that the city has left a good impression on them.

“It’s honestly lovely, I feel like I’ve had such great hospitality, no one’s been rude, I really love this little strip right here,” said Shiv Patel of Chicago.

Patel says this was his first time in Detroit.

I asked him if he would come back to visit the city.

“You know what my friend lives here and I honestly really love the city so far so I think so,” said Patel.



The Purdue Boilermakers beat the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday during the Elite 8 game at Little Caesars Arena.

Despite the tough loss for Tennessee fans, Zack Roskop who came up from Knoxville says he enjoyed his time in the “D.”

“It was beautiful, the bars were great, the restaurants were great, there was no traffic, everything was accessible, people were nice, Detroit crushed it,” said Roskop.

WXYZ Zack Roskop came from Knoxville to Detroit to watch the March Madness games.

I also spoke to some fans from the Detroit area who attended the games.

“It was such a cool, cool event, like it’s such an amazing atmosphere,” said Matthew Kash of Bloomfield Hills.

March Madness isn’t the only big sporting event Detroit is hosting this year.

The city is currently preparing for the NFL Draft which will begin in late April.