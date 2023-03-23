Marche du Nain Rouge, Detroit City FC and Leslie Jones among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's the first weekend of spring and there is plenty to do in metro Detroit. Detroit City FC men's soccer host their first home game of the season, and Marche du Nain Rouge returns to Midtown.

Comedian Leslie Jones will be in town, and Brewsology Beer Fest will be taking place after hours at the Michigan Science Center.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

Brewsology Beer Fest



Saturday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Michigan Science Center at 5020 John R Street in Detroit

The Brewsology Beer Fest is taking place at the Michigan Science Center during after hours. Dozens of local craft breweries and cideries will be there giving attendees a chance to talk with representatives, see exhibits and watch demonstrations.

Comedian Leslie Jones



Friday 6 p.m.

Royal Oak Music Theatre at 318 W. 4th Street in Royal Oak

Stand-up comedian, actress and writer Leslie Jones will be performing at the Royal Oak Music Theatre this weekend.

Detroit City FC vs. Indy Eleven



Saturday 4 p.m.

Keyworth Stadium at 3201 Roosevelt Street in Hamtramck

Detroit City FC men's soccer is hosting its home opener this weekend against Indy Eleven. Those unable to attend can watch the game on TV20 Detroit.

Hot Rod & Racing Expo



Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

All things involving muscle car parts will be on display at Suburban Collection Showplace this weekend, with performance parts manufacturers, racing retailers and truck and trailer manufacturers. Race tracks and sanctioning bodies will also be present.

Marche du Nain Rouge



Sunday gather at noon; parade starts at 1 p.m.

Second Avenue at Canfield Street in Detroit

Marche du Nain Rouge returns to Midtown Detroit this weekend. Every year, thousands gather and walk to the Masonic Temple. The streets are often filled with live music and floats as paradegoers dressed in costumes push Detroit’s legendary harbinger of doom out of town. This event is free and dogs are welcome.

New Edition: The Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank



Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

R&B and pop group New Edition is making a stop in Detroit during their "Legacy Tour," featuring Keith Sweat, Tank and members of Guy — Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall. Forty years of music will be played during the concert.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show



Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is bringing a power reinvention to the Grammy Award-winning score, organizers say. Attendees will immerse themselves in the music and Irish and international dance. The show is for all ages.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.