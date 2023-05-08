Marcus Garvey Academy reopens Monday after illness outbreak shuts down school

(WXYZ) — Marcus Garvey Academy in Detroit is reopening its doors Monday morning after an unknown illness spread throughout the school causing it to shut down for several days last week.

But while doors are reopening, not everyone is welcome back.

"This is really important. If you have symptoms, please do not come to school."

Following the unfortunate death of kindergartner Alycia Meriweather, the deputy superintendent is pleading with parents to keep their kids home and see a doctor if any flu-like symptoms develop.

"If you see them, stop. Do not send child. Fever and chills, cough, shortness of breath, sweating, chest pain, headache, diarrhea, altered mental status," Dr. Claudia Richardson with the health department said.

Right now the health department trying to identify the illness. Their focus is aimed at Haemophilus influenza which is caused by a bacteria, not a virus.

The CDC says some infections are mild while others, like bloodstream infections, are very serious.