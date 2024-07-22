Margie, dog taken from Detroit yard, reunited with her owner after a week missing

(WXYZ) — Margie, a dog who was stolen from a yard last week on Detroit's west side, has been reunited with her owner.

We're told a man called her owners, including Kat Delph, and said he had been caring for her for a few days, and the owners didn't ask questions.

Surveillance video showed the moment when Margie – also called Marge z- was snatched from the front yard by one of two men who were walking by when one of them decides he's going to take her.

VIDEO: Watch surveillance video of Margie being pulled out of the front yard:

Surveillance video captures dog theft in Detroit

"And he threw ... some bag or something to his friend, and he came over here, and he just grabbed her by the harness and just dragged her off down the street," Delph told us last week.

It was devastating for Kat and her family, including their other dogs, who are missing the dog known at the state fair as the butter cow mascot.

"Please bring me my dog back. You know where I live. I won't ask any questions. I don't want any confrontation. I just want my dog back," said Kat.

"We love her. We just want her home. Like I said, no questions asked. If somebody needs a little bit of money to bring her back, I'll give them a little bit of money. I ain't got a lot. I live here in the hood. But, you know, I'm happy to help," she said.

