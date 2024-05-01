How historic reclassification of marijuana could impact states where it's legal

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The biggest federal marijuana reform in decades could soon take effect.

According to multiple reports, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is looking to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

The proposal still has to be reviewed, but the policy would have wide-ranging effects in states where marijuana is legal and states where it is still not.

While marijuana is legal in Michigan, this would open other doors for dispensaries in the state.

“It’s unfathomable that in 2024, it took this long to change that,” said Nick Hannawa, the chief legal counsel at PUFF Cannabis Company.

WXYZ Nick Hannawa, the chief legal counsel at PUFF Cannabis Company. (April 30, 2024)

Marijuana dispensaries like PUFF have been legally operating in Michigan since it became legal here in 2018.

But they’ve been selling a Schedule 1 drug, which is in the same category as LSD and heroine.

Now, that all may change as the DEA looks to reschedule marijuana from a serious, abusive Schedule 1 drug to a low-risk Schedule 3, placing it alongside drugs like ketamine and anabolic steroids.

WXYZ Heather Goddard at PUFF Cannabis in Madision Heights. (April 30, 2024)

“They’re saying there’ll be more research then for people to use it medicinally like I do,” Heather Goddard said.

Goddard uses marijuana to treat her anxiety. What the rescheduling would do is open the doors to medical research of marijuana to help people with not only anxiety but seizures, chronic pain and more.

“Yeah, it opens the research federally, so that we can have doctors using this in colleges and universities, which has not been done before. It's been banned from all the colleges and universities and medical schools,” said

WXYZ Jay VanDyke, director of the American Medicinal Marijuana Association, talks with 7 News Detroit reporter Ruta Ulcinaite about the possible reclassification of marijuana. (April 30, 2024)

The move would also eliminate tax burdens on businesses where marijuana is legal.

“State legal businesses like ours, even though we’re legally licensed in the state of Michigan, we’re not allowed federally to take normal deductions like any other business, so we’re majorly disadvantaged,” Hannawa said.

The reclassification would not legalize marijuana nationwide; it only labels it as less dangerous, which not everyone agrees with.

“My biggest fears is that young people are going to get the message that this is OK and they're going to be seeing the mass commercialization, promotion and industrialization of marijuana like we never have before,” said Kevin Sabet, president and CEO of Smart Approaches to Marijuana. “And it reminds me of Big Tobacco. Really, this is what Big Tobacco did for a century.”

WXYZ Kevin Sabet, president and CEO of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, talks with 7 News Detroit about the possible reclassification of marijuana. (April 30, 2024)

Sabet led the 2018 movement in Michigan to not legalize marijuana and says the motivations behind this from the DEA may not sincere.

“It was essentially, completely a political decision done in a political year, an election year,” Sabet said. “Very concerned about that.”

The proposal must be signed off by the White House Office of Management and Budget and there has to be public comment. So, this may not take effect for months.

But this would reclassify the drug for the first time in 50 years.

“Oh, it’s definitely time. It’s most definitely time,” Goddard said. “I’m really glad that we’re making progress and I hope that it goes through.”

