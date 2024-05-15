Michigan recalls 1,000+ infused pre-rolled joints made by Flavor Galaxy

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency is recalling over 1,000 infused pre-rolled joints.

They were produced by Flavor Galaxy in Hazel Park on John R Road. The products were sold at stores across the state.

The CRA says Flavor Galaxy did not submit some of the pre-rolls for testing in their final form.

“The statewide monitoring system (Metrc) indicated that the infused pre-rolls only had safety compliance testing for raw marijuana flower and potency and were not tested after Flavor Galaxy added cannabis distillate and/or terpenes to the product,” the CRA said.

This would affect products produced between Nov. 25, 2023 and May 6, 2024. Products impacted should be disposed of or returned to the store they were purchased from.

Customers can report adverse reactions to the CRA by calling 517-284-8599.

The CRA posted more about the recall and the items online.

