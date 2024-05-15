Watch Now

Michigan recalls 1,000+ infused pre-rolled joints made by Flavor Galaxy

Marijuana Legalization
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 7:55 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 19:56:25-04

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency is recalling over 1,000 infused pre-rolled joints.

They were produced by Flavor Galaxy in Hazel Park on John R Road. The products were sold at stores across the state.

The CRA says Flavor Galaxy did not submit some of the pre-rolls for testing in their final form.

“The statewide monitoring system (Metrc) indicated that the infused pre-rolls only had safety compliance testing for raw marijuana flower and potency and were not tested after Flavor Galaxy added cannabis distillate and/or terpenes to the product,” the CRA said.

This would affect products produced between Nov. 25, 2023 and May 6, 2024. Products impacted should be disposed of or returned to the store they were purchased from.

Customers can report adverse reactions to the CRA by calling 517-284-8599.

The CRA posted more about the recall and the items online.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit