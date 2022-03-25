Watch
News

Marquette closing road nightly to save salamanders during migration

Marquette Ore Dock
WXYZ
The ore dock in Marquette, Mich.
Marquette Ore Dock
Posted at 4:12 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 16:12:08-04

(WXYZ) — An Upper Peninsula city is closing a portion of a road to vehicular traffic every night to protect migrating salamanders.

The city of Marquette is closing a portion of Peter White Drive in Presque Isle Park from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily until April 15 or until the migration is completed. The closures began on Monday.

Road barricades will be placed and removed daily to prevent vehicular traffic in the migration area.

Only foot traffic is permitted in the area. The migrating salamanders travel from the park interior to their breeding ponds.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Why we redesigned the website