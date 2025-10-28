Marrow opening location in Detroit's Eastern Market on Nov. 13

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Award-winning butcher shop and restaurant Marrow will open its location in Eastern Market on Nov. 13, organizers announced on Thursday.

Located at 2442 Riopelle, Marrow in the Market is a butcher's brasserie that leaders say is the next evolution of Marrow in WEst Village.

Marrow

It's the third Marrow location, following the West Village spot and a Marrow in Birmingham. Ping Ho, the owner of Marrow Hospitality Group, also operates The Royce and co-founded Mink in Corktown.

“At Marrow, our mission is to nourish our community with exceptional food, responsibly sourced meat, and meaningful hospitality,” Ho said in a statement. “From the plate to the butcher counter to the events we host, we strive to create experiences rooted in purpose, connection, and care. Marrow in the Market is designed to be a national showcase offering something wholly unique - a restaurant on top of a working meat plant.”

Marrow

The location honors Eastern Market's legacy and will include Marrow Detroit Provisions' meat processing facility and butcher shop, two bars, a large dining room and a private event space.

At 14,000 square feet, Marrow in the Market was built in 1909 as a one-story building. A second floor was added in 1916. It was purchased by Marrow in late 2021.

Marrow

See more about Marrow in the Market's different facilities below



Marrow Detroit Provision: Facility will produce a variety of raw cuts and specialty items for Marrow locations and distribution

Butcher shop offering fresh meats, dry-aged steaks, signature sausages, handcrafted deli cuts, and gourmet provisions. It will also have lunch service with sandwiches, chicken, grilled meats and more

Marrow in the Market: Brasserie overseen by Culinary Director Andrew Shedden

The restaurant will also host immersive dining experiences and education events.