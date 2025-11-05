Mary Sheffield wins Detroit mayoral election, AP projects, becoming city’s 1st female mayor

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield will be the next mayor of Detroit, beating Triumph Church Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr., according to a projection by the Associated Press.

Sheffield, 37, will be the first female mayor in the city of Detroit. With 100% of precincts reporting, Sheffield has more than 76.79% of the vote compared to Kinloch's 22.69%.

The 2025 Detroit mayoral election originally had nine candidates before Sheffield and Kinloch won the August primary. She’ll take over for current Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who has served as mayor since 2014. He decided not to run for reelection and instead run as an independent for Michigan governor.

"Detroit, this is the great spirit of our city. A spirit that is alive and well tonight, which is why I know that we will rise higher," Sheffield said. "So tonight, our city adds another chapter to its great history. Throughout Detroit's 324-year history, 75 mayors have led this city. Not one has been a woman."

Kinloch spoke around 9:45 p.m. and said, "I got in this race and when I got in this race, I didn't get in for the privilege and the power. I didn't get in because I needed a job. I didn't get in to satisfy greed. I got in to meet the needs of the people. I got in because I wanted to make sure that at this crossroads, we built a city that was inclusive of us all. I stand here tonight with no regrets."

What will be the biggest difference Detroiters will see compared to Duggan’s administration?

"I think the last 10 years has been about how do we get basic city services up and running," she said. "I think my administration is about how do we rebuild?"

We also asked Sheffield in the interview what's the one thing she would do in the first year that would define her legacy. She named three: raising the income, activating the commercial corridor and "significant structural property tax reform which means businesses and residents would have a reduction in taxes."

During a debate with Kinloch at WXYZ, we also asked her what she would do on day one to show Detroiters she’s ready to lead.

Sheffield responded, saying, "First and foremost, we have to have the best and the brightest around me, so I would assume within the first 100 days or more, we’re going to make sure we have effective and efficient leadership around me.”

She also said they would look at ways to enhance and improve city services, figure out ways to bring neighborhood city halls back and continue city-wide engagement.

Officials have released statements after Sheffield's projected win. You can read them below:

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

"Congratulations to Mayor-Elect Mary Sheffield. She ran an outstanding campaign and will do a great job running the City of Detroit. Our city's progress is in very good hands and I know she and her team will make sure it not only continues, but expands."

Detroit Regional Chamber

“Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield has been a pillar of Detroit’s progress over the past 12 years, and the Chamber congratulates her on this historic election win. She’s played an essential role in the positive working relationship between the city council and the mayor’s office, and is uniquely positioned to carry that momentum forward. Michigan and the Detroit Region cannot be successful without a successful Detroit, and the Chamber looks forward to partnering with Mayor-elect Sheffield as she shepherds the city into a new era.”



Sandy K. Baruah, President and Chief Executive Officer, Detroit Regional Chamber

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel

“Congratulations to the new Detroit mayor, Mary Sheffield, on her historic win tonight as the city’s first female mayor. With her win, thousands of children in Detroit can now see themselves reflected in the city’s leadership in a way they never might have imagined before.



“With Mayor Sheffield, Detroiters have a passionate public servant fighting for them and their families, especially in the face of Republicans from Lansing to D.C. attacking them at every turn. Mary Sheffield is a fighter, and I know she will stand up for working families and their children every single day as mayor; the city is lucky to have her.”

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter

“Congratulations to the next Mayor of Detroit, Mary Sheffield, who made history and broke a big glass ceiling on Tuesday night. I’m excited to work with her on issues of regional importance that can lead to even greater things for all of us who call Southeast Michigan home.”

