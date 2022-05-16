Watch
Maryland's Sen. Chris Van Hollen treated for minor stroke

Posted at 3:11 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 15:11:25-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland says he has suffered a minor stroke and is being treated at George Washington University Hospital.

The Democrat says he has been told there are no long-term effects or damage.

In a statement Sunday night, Van Hollen said he has been advised by doctors to remain under observation at the hospital for a few days out of an abundance of caution.

Van Hollen is the second Democratic senator to suffer a stroke in the past few months. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan was hospitalized earlier this year.

However, he recovered and returned to the Senate in March.

The Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, which means every vote matters.

