Marysville neighbors upset over danger, damage from golf balls hitting homes

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A community in Marysville is fed up with golf balls flying into their home from a nearby golf course.

They say it's happening every day and is not just destroying property but also endangering residents.

A couple 7 Action News spoke with lives just over the fence by the Marysville Golf Course.

"You hear it daily in the house — bing, bang, boom — another golf ball," Amy Van-Nest said.

Van-Nest and Floyd Lambert have lived next to the course for seven years.

They knew the risks but ever since spring of this year, they say the problem has gotten out of hand.

"All these dings here, that's all just from this year," Van-Nest said pointing to the siding on her home.

They added protective screening to their windows and extra fencing to protect the house and also themselves.

Van-Nest says there is constant worry on her mind and she can't even play with her grandchildren in the yard.

"I am scared of one hitting us in the head, hitting my grandchildren in the head, hitting my daughter in the head," Van-Nest said.

We spoke to a course manager who says he wasn't aware balls were flying into nearby homes so frequently. He acknowledged it as a safety hazard and a burden on their quality of life.

"I was sitting in front of the shed, thought I was safe behind something and it bounced off and it hit the tree and came right at me," Van-Nest said.

Balls have also taken out neighbors' windows. Van-Nest showed us one she says happened recently.

They say they just want a solution that allows them to enjoy the property they're paying to live on.

"I would like it safer. I would like possibly a higher fence, something that will protect not only my house but my family and not have to be afraid to be out in my yard," Van-Nest said.

The course manager says he would be running it up the ladder and is looking into possible solutions to help get the situation resolved and safeguard resident homes.