Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Actor Sherry Cola tells The Associated Press that she was devastated to learn of the mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California.

Cola, alongside Randall Park, Justin H. Min and Ally Maki were gathered in Park City, Utah, for the premiere of their new film "Shortcomings" at the Sundance Film Festival.

Cola was still processing her emotions on Sunday morning, with limited information available and a search still underway for the gunman.

The film she's in, "Shortcomings," is focused on three Asian American Pacific Islanders friends who are living the Bay Area and finding themselves.