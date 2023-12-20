Massachusetts man charged after harassment campaign targeted Bloomfield Township official

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Massachusetts man is charged with two felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime, accused of sending threatening and accusatory emails to a Bloomfield Township official.

Police say Marc Aisen of Marblehead, Massachusetts began sending messages in July and continued through October. Officers say when he didn't get a response from the unidentified victim, he began emailing others, including other township officials, the victim's family, and the children's school.

Eventually, police say, Aisen was emailing over 190 recipients accusing the official of being affiliated with Hama and child sexual exploitation, among many other accusations.

According to police, Bloomfield Township Police Department detectives did reach out to Aisen about the harassment and told him to stop. However, police say Aisen continued to harass the official and sent another email to the over 190 recipients with similar accusations.

The case was then sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which reviewed it and authorized the charges. Aisen was arrested and extradited to Michigan. He has been arraigned in 48th District Court, where he was given a $50,000 cash bond. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or their associates, to remain in Michigan throughout the court proceedings, and to not use a computer.

Aiden was also ordered to be placed on a tether if he is released. He is currently locked up at the Oakland County Jail.