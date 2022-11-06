Watch Now
Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes

Native American Repatriations
Phil Marcelo/AP
FILE - Leola One Feather, left, of the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, observes as John Willis photographs Native American artifacts on July 19, 2022, at the Founders Museum in Barre, Mass. A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo, File)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 15:23:26-05

BARRE, Mass. (AP) — A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century.

The ceremony included representatives of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes.

The artifacts will be officially handed over during a private ceremony.

The items include weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing.

Several of the items are thought to have a direct link to the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre in South Dakota.

The items had been held by the Founders Museum in Barre, Massachusetts.

